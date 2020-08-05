RAW Underground, a bloodsport-type segment which debuted on Monday Night RAW this week, has been met with mixed reactions. However, former WWE champion CM Punk loves the new concept and hopes to see women participate in the MMA-style fights going forward.

As seen in the video above, Punk joined Renee Young and Booker T for tonight's episode of Watch Along featuring SummerSlam 1992, which aired on FS1. During the show, Punk was asked to share his thoughts on RAW Underground.

"I absolutely loved it. I want to see Nia Jax in there. They should get more women in there. Let us see some bodies getting broken," Punk said.

During the conversation, Punk wondered if RAW Underground would be restricted to just Monday Night RAW or also be featured on Friday Night SmackDown.

"The idea that Shane McMahon and all these people would be in the Performance Center for the whole three hours and they cut into what they're doing in various segments is pretty cool. Three hours of no holds barred fights and strippers, that's all I want to see," added Punk.

Interestingly, Booker T admitted that Punk was the first wrestler he thought of after watching RAW Underground.

"As soon as I saw the preview - a shoot-fighting concept and all, bringing the noise - the first person I thought of was CM Punk. I know the money has to be right, but maybe this thing will lure Punk back to WWE," joked Booker T.

Punk, who has a 0-2 record in MMA, retorted to Booker T with, "You want me to get that first MMA win, right?"

Meanwhile, Renee Young picked Asuka and Liv Morgan as two female wrestlers she'd like to see in RAW Underground.

"I thought it looked cool visually," she said.

Punk also joked that he'd like to see Renee face Bayley, the RAW Women's Champion.

"Renee, I think you should fight Bayley. This is the end of the world anyway, with the pandemic and everything. This is just going to degenerate into gladiator fights again," said Punk.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on RAW Underground.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Watch Along with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.