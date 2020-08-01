Earlier today, the WWE on FOX Twitter account posed a question about who had the greatest elbow drop of all-time. The list included "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Kairi Sane, and CM Punk.

Not feeling like he should be mentioned in that elite group, Punk replied, "Come on. This is a list I shouldn't be on."

Punk also answered a question on what the WWE Universe should nickname this summer in relation to Bayley and Sasha Banks capturing the SmackDown, RAW, and Women's Tag Team Championships.

Fans will remember back in 2005, ROH had the "Summer of Punk" when he won the ROH World Championship after signing with WWE. Punk then threatened to take the title with him, if no one could beat him before that happened. James Gibson did so before Punk moved on to WWE.

Answering the question on Twitter, Punk responded, "Pam-demic." Obviously a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to Bayley's real first name: Pamela.

"You're the smartest and coolest man," Bayley wrote back.

If you missed it, Punk also named his picks for "Mr. SummerSlam," "Mr. Survivor Series," and "Mr. In Your House."

