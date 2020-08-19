Former WWE Champion CM Punk hosted a Twitter Q&A this afternoon and took a few questions related to pro wrestling.

Punk once again joked about WWE when asked if he will be in the WWE ThunderDome.

He responded, "I wasn't booked."

As noted before at this link and this link, Punk recently made Twitter jokes about The ThunderDome and RETRIBUTION.

Another fan asked Punk about the most rewarding compliment he's ever received from another wrestler about a match he's had. Punk recalled praise he received from Japanese wrestling legend Yoshiaki Fujiwara.

"After a six man, Fujiwara Hugged me and said 'tonight, best worker in match'," he recalled.

Punk was apparently referring to a six-man match he worked in Nagoya, Japan on August 10, 2003 for the ZERO1 promotion. That match saw Punk, Jimmy Snuka Jr. (Deuce) and Tengu Kaiser lose to Fujiwara, Shinya Hashimoto (Shogun) and Tatsuhito Takaiwa. Punk tapped out to Hashimoto for the finish. You can see that match above.

Regarding his favorite SummerSlam match, Punk named the No DQ loss to Brock Lesnar at the 2013 event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"Vs Brock for sure," he wrote back to a fan who asked.

Punk also commented on what it was like working with Renee Young. Punk and Young were two of the WWE Backstage co-hosts before FOX nixed the show earlier this year after just a few months on FS1.

He wrote, "Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can't wait for the cook book and the podcast...."

You can see Punk's related tweets below:

I'm squatting in the basement. Watching baseball. Experimenting with rest periods between sets, so if anyone out there has fun questions, let's do a Q&A! Use the hashtag #askpunk ?? — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

John lost a bet. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

After a six man, Fujiwara Hugged me and said "tonight, best worker in match". — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

Vs Brock for sure. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020