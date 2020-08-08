Cody Rhodes spoke about why his wife Brandi left Twitter on Thursday.

Cody spoke about the situation earlier this afternoon after a Twitter user said Brandi left Twitter because she couldn't handle the criticism about AEW Heels. Instead, the TNT Champion revealed that it was because of the "amount of n bombs" that were tweeted towards her.

His full response was, "Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that."

AEW Heels is a membership platform for female wrestling fans. The first event was yesterday, Friday 7.

Brandi took to Instagram to share that AEW Heels was a "massive success." Below is her full statement about the event:

AEW Heels was a massive success last night. We exceeded the number of membership sign-ups necessary to continue to move the fan club onward and upward. Thank you to every single person that joined last night, and those with memberships that were unable to make it. The best is yet to come! Our call last night allowed users to browse the full capabilities of this website community offering members a dashboard with profiles where they can post pictures, bios, and send and receive private messages, if desired. The Posts section was overwhelmed with chatter about the event with members connecting on various aspects of the zoom session. Members were able to see new exclusive merch items, made aware of pre-order exclusives only for Heels members AND learned about an upcoming contest with an enticing giveaway (of a highly coveted item that people are scurrying to find ??). They saw firsthand the ease they will have in attending future events (both virtual, and live when it is safe to do so again). The live chat was an absolute party with both members and AEW women chatting it up all night. Keisha-Ann gave an amazing talk on current topics that I personally learned a lot from, and I know others feel the same. The Q&A was lively and enlightening. The biggest takeaway is that people were happy. Countless posts have been created letting the world know they felt they got more than their mone''s worth. That is the whole point. Heels promised a positive space to be yourself, share more, make connections, enjoy exclusive offerings, partake in exclusive events and connect with AEW women from the roster to the executive team...and it delivered. Looking forward to more Heels events to come. Members...keep your eyes peeled for #lilbranbran and her next announcement...which will be on the webpage...for members only! ??



