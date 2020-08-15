Cody Rhodes told a fan today that he doesn't believe in midcard titles and it's the person who makes the belt, not the other way around.

His full response was, "Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don't believe in "Mid card" titles."

The response came after a fan asked, "Shouldn't the world championship be more important than the TNT championship?"

The fan asked the question because Cody tweeted earlier about how he wants the TNT Championship the most important belt of all time.

Cody tweeted, "She's a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks)"

On last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody successfully defended the title against Scorpio Sky.

