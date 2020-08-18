AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has dismissed a claim on the company wanting WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to come in and do a storyline.

Jim Cornette recently claimed on his podcast that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan really wanted to bring Goldberg in, specifically to re-do his legendary streak storyline from WCW. Cody responded to a tweet on Cornette's comments and shot the report down.

"This isn't real. We had no contact ha," the AEW TNT Champion wrote in response.

Cornette did not say AEW had talks with Goldberg, just that Khan wanted to bring him in.

As noted earlier today, Goldberg revealed that he still has two more years left on his WWE contract. Each year also includes two matches, so it's we should be seeing Goldberg back in a WWE ring next year.

