Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 last April when he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Braun Strowman. Goldberg had stated in April that he fulfilled his contractual obligations for the year with the match.

In an interview with the Pop Culture Show podcast, Goldberg revealed that while his contractual obligations with WWE have been fulfilled for the year, he's under contract with the company for two more years.

"I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23," Goldberg said. "I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances."

Goldberg noted that with his WWE commitments fulfilled for the year, his "WWE commitment is still going strong." He also said that he has other projects in the works.

"I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under pretty much," Goldberg said. "We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon.

"My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.

Goldberg won his most recent World title by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown this past February, nearly 22 years after he won his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Hulk Hogan on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in July of 2018 at the Georgia Dome. Goldberg stated that his ability to reinvent himself has been one of the most rewarding things of his career.

"The amazing part is that I've been able to reinvent myself I think," Goldberg admitted. "I haven't been great at anything by any stretch of the imagination. But once I feel the need or the quality wanes I turn the corner and try to do something else.

"Back in the day when we were all doing our thing back in Atlanta those were the greatest times. They really were, whether it was winning in front of 45,000 people at The Dome or standing on the sidelines trying to get in for the Falcons for three or four years, playing in the celebrity softball games. I've done a lot of cool things in my life, but those are the ones with your good friends that you cherish. Those are the ones that make memories."