- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross is set to face NXT Champion Keith Lee at this Saturday's NXT TakeOver: XXX.

- Today, Cedric Alexander turns 31 years old. WWE and Mustafa Ali both sent well wishes to the WWE Superstar.

- Earlier this week, Daniel Bryan considered the idea of starting up his own Twitch channel, which got a response from WWE Superstar and UpUpDownDown creator Xavier Woods. In the comments, Woods posted a gif with the caption, "I don't believe you."

"How dare you, sir!" Bryan responded. "As if I would LIE on SOCIAL MEDIA about starting a @Twitch! I can also do a book club on the platform, right? Just you wait... #ShakingMyFist"