AEW star Darby Allin and his wife, Priscilla Kelly, have reportedly filed for divorce. Kelly revealed the news Monday through a statement released on Twitter.

According to the statement, Kelley and Allin are on good terms despite ending their marriage of nearly two years. The young couple, that lives a straight edge lifestyle, got married in November 2018.

Kelly, a former member of the MLW roster, explained through the statement that ending the marriage was the best decision for both wrestlers. She also wished Allin the best, hoping that the AEW star continues to rise in the wrestling industry while she attempts to start a new chapter in her life.

"We are on great terms, and wish only the best for each other. There are no hard feelings, as we both understand this is what is best. I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time as a duo, and we appreciate it so much, but this decision is what's best for both of us and our wellbeing," she wrote.

In the statement, Kelly also revealed that being out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to reevaluate her life.

The 23-year-old Kelly, a popular name in the independent circuit, appeared on AEW Dynamite in January when she lost to Britt Baker. She was also a part of the WWE Mae Young Classic in 2018, losing to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round of the tournament.

You can read Kelly's full statement below: