WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT star Karrion Kross are using social media to sow the seeds for a potential match down the road.

It all started with McIntyre responding to a fan on Twitter, who asked the Scottish star to name one NXT superstar that he hopes to work with in the near future. McIntyre said, "@Lady_Scarlett13 & @WWEKarrionKross have my full attention #DrewAndA."

Kross took to Instagram to ask fans to "never miss an episode" regardless of the brand because an inter-brand match against McIntyre cannot be ruled out.

"Anything can happen in the #WWE. And it's all the more reason why you should never miss an episode no matter what brand it is. Think about the future," wrote Kross.

Last year, the NXT brand was included for the first time in the traditional Survivor Series matches. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair challenged for the NXT Women's Championship after winning the Royal Rumble.

Since arriving in NXT in April, Kross has been booked as an unstoppable monster, with dominating victories over Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic. Kross is reportedly in line to challenge NXT champion Keith Lee at the next Takeover event.

Last week, AEW star Chris Jericho predicted a bright future for Kross and Scarlett on his Saturday Night Special podcast.

McIntyre is set to defend his WWE championship against Randy Orton at the 2020 Summerslam event.

You can view Draw and Kross' interaction below: