As reported earlier, WWE is planning another draft within the next few months to shake up the rosters on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Current WWE champion Drew McIntyre spoke to Comicbook.com and revealed the superstars he'd most like to see switch over to RAW from SmackDown.

"There's a few guys; Cesaro is on my list. I'd love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match," he said.

McIntyre also spoke in great length about his friendship with Sheamus and why there's a real life angle that could be explored in a potential feud between the two European stars.

"[Sheamus] and I go way back to when I was about 18, 19 years old. We've got that big brother/little brother relationship. We both get signed in the same day, came to America together, [worked] developmental together. The night I won the IC title, he won the heavyweight title.

"Obviously his career ascended from there, mine went on the down slope until I got fired. I think there's a very interesting jealous older brother with little brother storyline that's got a lot of real footage, a lot of real depth that fans would get behind, especially Scotland versus Ireland beating the crap out of each other. We could definitely do that one in the bar again," said the Scottish Psychopath.

Last month, Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus in the first-ever Bar Fight on SmackDown.

In the same interview, McIntyre also spoke of potential feud with former 3MB stable mate, Jinder Mahal.

"The same things I said about Sheamus apply to Jinder, also. I think people would truly get invested in a Jinder - McIntyre story," he said.