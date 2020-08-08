Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE champion has coincided with empty arena shows and record low viewership numbers. And while he is aware of fans on social media who are blaming the Scottish Psychopath for Raw's declining ratings, McIntyre isn't willing to let the criticism affect him negatively.

"I don't let [criticisms] get to me or distract me from the goal at home. I know a lot of previous champions have let it get to them. They've suffered in their personal life as a result and lashed out on social media. I don't allow it to get to me from that standpoint," McInytre told TV Insider.

While noting how every wrestler on the roster is "learning through this period" and giving it all they can, McIntyre expressed confidence that the television ratings would bounce back once the shows return to arenas.

"The audience that has stuck around are getting to learn about the characters on a deeper level. I think that because of this, when we get back into the arenas, the viewership will grow. I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we're going to have so many compelling characters," said McIntyre, while praising the likes of Sonya Deville and Apollo Crews for maximizing their opportunities.

In the interview, McIntyre also touched upon his rivalry with Randy Orton and their upcoming WWE championship match at SummerSlam.

"Right now, he is a motivated Randy Orton. He is firing on all cylinders as a character and in the ring. This presents a very unique opportunity for me. This is what I've been wanting, I've been wanting a situation where I can show what I can truly do as a character beyond just the ring. Randy Orton is Drew McIntyre's Joker."

McIntyre also addressed rumors of SummerSlam possibly being hosted on a beach or an outdoor venue. As reported earlier, SummerSlam could be held at Atlantic City, New Jersey this year, with Vince McMahon keen on a location where fans can attend.

"It would certainly be unique, which is what it's all about right now. We're trying to catch people's attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention," said the WWE champion.

