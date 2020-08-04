For this year's WWE SummerSlam, Vince McMahon reportedly wants out of Florida and is looking for a location where fans can attend.

As noted, it's sounded like WWE was able to find a place in the Northeastern part of the U.S. The search has not be as easy as WWE officials had hoped.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Atlantic City, New Jersey is said to be the targeted destination for this year's PPV on August 23. It was noted WWE has yet to make an official announcement, so obviously nothing is set in stone.

No word yet on if they will actually sell tickets for fans to attend, but at the very least, WWE is very much looking for a different backdrop for SummerSlam.

Below is the current card:

* Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

* The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Andrade (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP (WWE US Championship)

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins