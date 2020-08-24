Perhaps no one has been as affected by the lack of fans at shows as Drew McIntyre has been over the last five months. He won the WWE Championship at a crowdless WrestleMania and then has to experience his first world championship reign without spectators in arenas.

This set of circumstances isn't lost on McIntyre and he talked about being a champion during a global pandemic in an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo.

"It's been interesting and unlike any other champion ever in the history of wrestling because after my twenty-year journey making it to the main event of WrestleMania, facing Brock Lesnar and winning the WWE Championship, it happened to be in a worldwide pandemic. It's been a little different for everyone," said McIntyre. "I haven't had that audience participation, got that reaction as I've been going along as WWE Champion and defending my championship. I take great pride in leading the company during such unique times."

Without fans in attendance, Superstars have to find different ways to connect with the audience and McIntyre discussed ways he tries to do that.

"Thinking and adapting and innovating during these circumstances – trying to reach the fans in unique ways like staring down the lens, breaking that fourth wall, making that connection at home and really trying new things to keep everyone entertained…. It's probably made me work even harder, if that's possible, than I was working in the past because I really wanted to not only show that I deserved to be in the top spot as WWE Champion in the ring and on the microphone, but I've been working my butt off outside the ring trying to bring new eyes to the product," stated McIntyre.

"I am trying to poke at a few bears. I literally just got the message that Tyson Fury is calling me out on social media literally right before we got on this call, so that brings new eyes to the product. That's my responsibility as WWE champion and brand ambassador – to get those new eyes. So, I've really been trying to work every area of my game."

McIntyre defeated Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam this past Sunday night.