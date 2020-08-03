As noted earlier this morning, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his long-time business partner Dany Garcia, and Cardinale's RedBird Capital have purchased the XFL. The group reportedly split the price of $15 million dollars evenly, according to Sportico.com.

Rocky has now taken to social media to confirm the news. He also took the time to make a statement on the purchase, saying that the group will work tirelessly to bring something special to the XFL fans.

"With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL," Dwayne writes. "With gratitude & passion I've built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand. Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle"

As noted, the league shut down and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year as the Coronavirus pandemic grew in severity. At the time, all major employees were let go.

This new transaction is required to be approved through a bankruptcy court at a hearing this Friday, August 7. If all conditions are properly met, it is expected to close around the date of August 21.

You can see the full statement from The Rock below: