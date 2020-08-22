Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in films as some memorable characters in the past, including Mathayus in The Scorpion King, Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious film series, and more recently, Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone in the Jumanji sequels.

Now, Rocky prepares to become a popular antihero character for the DC Comics Universe - Black Adam. The character, originally created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck in 1945, started off as one of the archenemies of Captain Marvel and the Shazam family. His original depiction was that of a corrupted Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel, however, publications throughout the 21st century have shifted Adam towards more of an antihero character that is attempting to clear his name of past wrongdoings.

The Rock posted a video onto his Instagram this weekend, seen below, that shows an animation of him in Black Adam's suit. He promised that fans will get more information about the film later today at the DC FanDome panel.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," Rocky writes. "BLACK ADAM arrives TOMORROW at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros & DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC UNIVERSE while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all. #BLACKADAM??"

The film is scheduled for a December 2021 release. Johnson had teased back in January that he was preparing for the role, however, not much else has been revealed about the film.

You can see the full preview below: