Excalibur returned to commentary for tonight's tapings of next Tuesday's AEW Dark. He did not stay for Dynamite as commentary was done by Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. This will be his first appearance since the July 29 episode when he was reportedly held off TV.

Although AEW has yet to give a reason on TV for his hiatus, a promo from a PWG show in the early 2000s with Kevin Owens may have been why.

Both Excalibur and Owens used racial slurs during the segment, which resurfaced again back in July. Owens and Excalibur have previously apologized for the promo.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show.