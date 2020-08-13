One of the select few individuals that was able to attend last night's AEW Dynamite episode has taken to social media detailing her family's experience at the show.

Jessi Davin, who writes that she is a "WWE/NJPW/AEW Fan" in her Twitter bio, included both messages and pictures documenting the COVID-19 safety measures taken by AEW last night. One tweet even has a video that shows a staff member working as a "mask enforcer", walking throughout the crowd and ensuring that everyone kept their mask on.

"Groups of families were seated together. Sectioned were laid out beforehand and the rest was taped off. Mask enforcement was there correcting people's masks placement the entire night," Jessi writes. "Parties were grouped together and socially distanced between each group. They had it planned out beforehand because they had to know who was coming. Do not let the camera angle fool you. I felt very safe and so did my husband. #AEWDynamite"

The limited crowd was shown on camera during last night's broadcast on TNT, but only briefly. Davin mentioned how AEW has continued enforcing it as a closed set for the everyday fans that want to attend.

"They don't allow fans. I happen to have a very non-wrestling-related connection that happened to get me this opportunity. It's still a closed set," she wrote.

Last night's AEW Dynamite saw numerous tag team matches take place as part of "tag team appreciation night", including a successful title defense from the AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page against Jurassic Express. The main event saw Orange Cassidy pick up the biggest singles win of his career against Chris Jericho.

You can see the full tweets and images below:

