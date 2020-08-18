Rohit Raju has now become the new X-Division Champion, after double stomping his ally/friend, Chris Bey, off the top rope on night one of Impact Wrestling "Emergence." This is the first time that Raju has held this championship.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
.@MegaTJP is tying @HakimZane and @DashingChrisBey in knots. #Emergence pic.twitter.com/A1rwLk0Q8I— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
AND NEW X-Division Champion - @HakimZane! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/Rx8GWCr3Bw— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
