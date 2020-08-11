In two weeks, Impact Emergence is set to feature the first-ever 30-Minute Ironman Match for the Knockouts Championship. Deonna Purrazzo challenged Jordynne Grace to the new stipulation and it was made official earlier tonight on Impact.

Below is what next week's Night 1 Emergence card looks like:

* The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae

* Moose (c) vs. Trey Miguel (TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Bey (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP (Impact X-Division Championship)

Here's the updated card for the second night of Emergence in two weeks:

* Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (30 Minute Ironman Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Eddie Edwards to defend the Impact World Championship