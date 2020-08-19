WWE is inviting fans to participate in a sneak peek of the WWE Thunderdome experience on Thursday evening at 5:15 pm ET.

The invitation is through email only. Fans participating in the sneak peak are a part of the final production test of the concept. There will also be a match during the sneak peak.

The WWE Thunderdome is a new state-of-the-art viewing experience that will be used for upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It allows fans to appear virtually in the arena via live video on LED boards. It will officially debut on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Below are the guidelines sent in the invite for tomorrow's event:

All registered fans are further selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Please make sure you are camera ready. Remember, you will be appearing on a live rehearsal. We reserve the right to remove you from the live stream at any time, for any reason. The audience will be refreshed throughout the night and you may not be included in the entire rehearsal. In addition, we may remove you from the live stream for any inappropriate conduct or technical issues. Watch the rehearsal through the stream on your device. Position yourself in front of your camera from your midsection up, leaving a little room above your head. Make sure you have good lighting. Only one fan permitted per seat. Your attire must be appropriate and must remain on at all times. Officially licensed WWE clothing is preferred, if available. We reserve the right to terminate your participation at our sole discretion if your attire contains any immoral graphics, images or text, any political statements, slogans, logos, graphics or other commercial identification of third-parties other than the WWE, its athletes and sponsors.

In case you missed it, you can check out an early look at the Thunderdome in the video below:

Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/WBx8Xx3U8a — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 19, 2020

Glenn Warnecke contributed to this article.