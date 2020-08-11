Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards' open challenge continued tonight with Brian Myers (fka WWE's Curt Hawkins) answering the call and making his return to Impact Wrestling. Myers took on the champion, but came up short when Edwards hit his finisher, Boston Knee Party, for the pinfall victory.

Over the past few weeks, Myers has teased coming back, calling himself the "most professional wrestler."

Myers previously worked for TNA back in 2015. He was release from WWE in April due to the company wide cuts due to COVID-19.

You can check out tonight's results by clicking here.











