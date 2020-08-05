On tonight's Dynamite, Matt Cardona (fka WWE's Zack Ryder) teamed up with AEW TNT Champion Cody in a winning effort against The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Cardona made the save for Cody last week, setting up tonight's match.

Cardona hit his finisher, Radio Silence (fka Rough Ryder), on Reynolds to pick up the pinfall victory. After the match, Cardona and Cody celebrated a bit.

In the video below, Cardona says he's always ready and that was the case tonight. He noted it felt great getting back into the ring for the first time since March, and fully expects he and Cody will have each other's backs going forward.

Now THIS is what we've been waiting for @TheMattCardona ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oOazUdrYZ7 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 6, 2020



