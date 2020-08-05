On tonight's Dynamite, Matt Cardona (fka WWE's Zack Ryder) teamed up with AEW TNT Champion Cody in a winning effort against The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Cardona made the save for Cody last week, setting up tonight's match.
Cardona hit his finisher, Radio Silence (fka Rough Ryder), on Reynolds to pick up the pinfall victory. After the match, Cardona and Cody celebrated a bit.
In the video below, Cardona says he's always ready and that was the case tonight. He noted it felt great getting back into the ring for the first time since March, and fully expects he and Cody will have each other's backs going forward.
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
?? @TheMattCardona #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rEw0BvFj95— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 6, 2020
.@CodyRhodes quickly gets the upper hand in the opening moments of this match against @SIlverNumber1.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
.@ytalexreynolds & @SilverNumber1 isn't giving @CodyRhodes any room to breathe!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
.@SilverNumber1 with a vicious series of kicks to @CodyRhodes!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
.@CodyRhodes is out here taking a beating from @SilverNumber1 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0f3ooDShYO— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 6, 2020
.@TheMattCardona gets the tag and is now in control!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
Now THIS is what we've been waiting for @TheMattCardona ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oOazUdrYZ7— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 6, 2020
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@TheMattCardona gives his thoughts on his AEW in-ring debut and where he sees himself in the future.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
