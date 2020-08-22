Ivelisse and Diamante defeated The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) in the finals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Finals on tonight's Dynamite. Ivelisse got the pinfall victory on Allie after a hard kick to the head.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of today's show!
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
A BIG tornado suplex by @DiamanteLAX!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
Are Diamante & @RealIvelisse your pick to win?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/L5eojirUUB
Can the Nightmare SIsters end this now?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1uaTuHzGmY
.@DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse are STILL IN THIS FIGHT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/d2KflHYphu
This win means everything to @DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
For them.
For the people.
For the legacy.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1Vh7zfokI8