Brian Last, co-host of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast has responded to Chris Jericho's tweet about banning Cornette from watching future episodes of AEW Dynamite and Dark.

Jericho's full tweet was, "I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod"

Brian Last replied that they don't watch AEW Dark (calling it the "shi--y YouTube show") and brought up the fact that Chris Jericho was at Sturgis during a pandemic.

As noted, Jericho said the following about Fozzy playing at Sturgis, "The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone."

Brian Last's full tweet was the following, "Looks like Jericho started early today. He probably should have waited until after I release tomorrow's Drive Thru, where we talk about how stupid he is for playing concerts during a pandemic. PS - we don't watch the s--tty YouTube show. #alittlebitofthevirus"

As of this writing, Jim Cornette hasn't responded to Chris Jericho.

Below you can see their tweets:

I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 9, 2020