AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Darby Allin on tonight's AEW Dynamite. That now makes his match against MJF at All Out on September 5 official.

After the match, Moxley got on the mic to talk a bit about Allin, and his upcoming title bout against MJF. In regards to Allin, he called him relentless, and said one day Allin will be a World Champion. Moxley continued that even though Allin is a loner — like him — he can ride with Moxley at any time.

Switching gears to MJF, Moxley had this to say about his challenger, who attempted to take Moxley out tonight during the match with his own title.

"It's a little scrambled in my brain right now, I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I got a pretty good idea," Moxley said to the camera. "There's a kid out there with no heart. And even if he did, it stops beating, real soon. He's a dead man."

You can check out Moxley's full comments in the video above.