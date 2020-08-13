In 2008, Cryme Tyme returned to the WWE after being fired a year earlier for undisclosed reasons. Within three months of their comeback, JTG and the late Shad Gaspard aligned themselves with John Cena, and the trio formed a new faction titled Cryme Tyme Cenation or CTC. They began appearing together on live events and even vandalized JBL's limo during the July 7th episode of Monday Night Raw.

Unfortunately, the alliance ended just as abruptly as it was established, especially after Cena suffered a herniated disk in his neck during his match against Batista at SummerSlam 2008.

According to JTG, who recently sat down with SportsKeeda for an interview, the faction was formed on the fly and WWE management had no concrete plan to keep the trio together.

"It was a week-by-week thing, I didn't even know when we were gonna be paired with John. I don't even know when it ended, it was kind of like, 'No John this week? Okay. No John this week, either? Ok. He came back from injury? Huh, okay. Alright, I guess we are not together no more.'"

While fondly recalling those days, JTG acknowledged why working with Cena allowed Cryme Tyme to main event several WWE shows. In fact, JTG still precisely remembers the day when he was informed of the new faction.

"I still remember the day they told us about teaming up with John. It was July 7, 2008, I believe. I definitely remember the date. And working with him was great behind the scenes, I had fun, I learned a lot from him. And that was one of the rare, rare times that Shad and I main evented on some of the house shows," recalled JTG.

Earlier this year, Gaspard, the other half of Cryme Tyme, passed away at the age of 39 after he and his son were among a group of swimmers who were swept away by a strong rip current while in the ocean at Venice Beach, California.

