WWE has announced that after a medical evaluation on Monday, NXT Champion Karrion Kross will be kicking off WWE NXT along with Scarlett.

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX to become the new NXT Champion. As reported, Kross suffered a separated acromioclavicular joint during the match.

WWE has also announced that Santos Escobar will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott on tomorrow's NXT episode.

Below is the updated card:

* Karrion Kross & Scarlett will kick off the show

* Breezango vs. Imperium (c) (WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Santos Escobar vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (Cruiserweight Championship Match)