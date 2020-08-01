- Above, WWE looked at which WWE Superstars share the unique personality traits of your astrological sign.

- WWE Hall of Famer Batista is scheduled to appear on CBS' The Talk this Monday. In other news, a fan brought up how it was speculated Batista was considered to play the role of Bane in the upcoming 2021 film, The Batman (featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman).

"Unfortunately it's not. Tried my best [shrugging emoji]," Batista responded.

- Earlier today it was announced NXT Champion Keith Lee will face Cameron Grimes in a non-title match on next Wednesday's NXT. Lee commented on Grimes' wanting a piece of the champion.

"I would consider this an unwise decision...and that is even with me ignoring the fallacy in your statement. BUT. Let's offer some appreciation for the fact that Grimes has the courage to do what Kross cannot...twice. I respect that..,but I am still going to dismantle you."