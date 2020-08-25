Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his RAW debut on last night's post-SummerSlam episode.

Since his RAW debut, Keith Lee has been receiving fan criticism over his new theme song. This evening, Lee tweeted to fans to leave it be and he would sort it out later.

His full tweet was the following, "Music is out of my hands. Period. Leave it be. I'll sort it out later."

Keith Lee also faced criticism over his new ring gear. Fans on Twitter said it looked like he was wearing a skirt.

It was reported at this link, that Lee signed off on the theme change. WWE has also been urging talents to ditch their CFO$ theme songs since they parted ways with CFO$.

Keith Lee will be facing Randy Orton at this Sunday's Payback PPV.

Below is Keith Lee's tweet: