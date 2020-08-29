Since bringing virtual fans to the Thunderdome, WWE has had to deal with some offensive images showing up during their shows. As noted, images of Chris Benoit and the KKK made their way to last Monday's RAW.

"This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE's values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts," WWE wrote in a statement. "We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream."

On Friday's SmackDown, a fan noticed an image of Kenny Omega made it on air. It's likely Omega was not actually a virtual fan as the photo was from episode 158 of Being the Elite (at the 13:30 mark in the video below).

Earlier today, Omega had some fun with it on Twitter:

"I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn't think anyone would notice," Omega wrote.

Kenny Omega is watching Smackdown you gotta love it #Smackdown