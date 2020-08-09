On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl that ended with Hardy receiving 13 stitches to close a wound. During the attack, Guevara launched a chair at Hardy, cutting open his head in the process.

Guevara reportedly used the wrong (and much heavier) chair at ringside, which got him some backstage heat.

On his YouTube channel, Hardy had some stern words for his rival about that chair throw.

"Sammy, that literally could have killed me," Hardy said. "Congratulations. You're going to go down in pro wrestling history as the guy who threw the most dangerous, reckless, vicious chairshot in history. But that's not the only thing you're going to hold when you go down in wrestling history.

"You're also gonna go down as the person who had the most potential — unlimited potential! But never lived to realize it because now it is my mission, my duty, Sammy, to end you. Not just physically hurt, it's my mission to rid you of this business because you don't deserve to be in the same industry. You don't deserve it!

"You took a chance on ruining my life. People, promotions, they've been trying to kill me — literally and figuratively — but they don't succeed, and do you know why? Because I don't die. I don't die. I don't die! I don't do die! Can you say the same?"

You can check out Hardy's full comments in the video above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit MATTHARDYBRAND with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.