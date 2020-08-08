- Above, WWE is celebrating Shayna Baszler's 40th birthday with a video of her most savage moments in NXT and WWE. Other birthdays today include: Sable (53) and Zack Gibson (30). In separate tweets, Baszler commented about her birthday.

"A day of revelry and glory!...Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!"

Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!! Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020

A day of revelry and glory!! https://t.co/iJFBjGsVxV — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020

- On last night's SmackDown, "King" Baron Corbin took on and lost to Sheamus, thanks partly due to a distraction by Matt Riddle. Corbin and Riddle have been feuding for weeks, but Riddle says Corbin should have stayed focused with the opponent that was put in front of him.

"I think it is safe to say I'm in the King's head," Riddle said. "You know what? For all the mind games he's been playing with the bounty on my head and everything, I think it's justice, sweet justice, for him to get the brogue kick and lose the match tonight. You could say it's my fault, but maybe if he wasn't so distracted and kept his eye on the prize, he wouldn't have lost tonight. That's on him, I was just there supporting Sheamus, he's a good bro."

- Earlier this week on NXT, Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Kai is set to face Io Shirai for the title at TakeOver: XXX on August 22. During Ripley's match, Kai bloodied her nose, which Ripley spoke about (along with not making it to TakeOver) in the video below.

"My big noggin went straight into the shin of Dakota Kai and it just started bleeding everywhere," Ripley said.