Matt Sydal took to social media to share that while in WWE, he would have joined Nexus.

He tweeted this morning, "I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked."

A fan asked, "I mean, would you REALLY want to lose in a momentum-killing match to John Cena tho?"

Sydal answered, "Beats getting squished in a backstage segment. Where I got whooped take after take after take after take after take."

While in WWE from 2008 to 2014, Sydal's ring name was Evan Bourne. During his WWE career, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston.

As mentioned before, there were plans for Nexus to celebrate their 10th Anniversary during WrestleMania 36 weekend. The coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons for the cancellation.

The original eight members of Nexus included Wade Barrett, Ryback, Michael Tarver, Darren Young, David Otunga, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, and Daniel Bryan. Bryan was part of the first attack Nexus made, but he was released the following day after having choked Justin Roberts with his own tie, violating WWE's PG rule. A few months later, WWE would hire Daniel Bryan back.

