Mauro Ranallo will not be calling tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event, according to John Pollock on Twitter.

It was noted that Ranallo has returned to Canada to be with his family. There is no word yet on when he will be back, or why he's back home in Canada, where he's from.

As noted earlier, Corey Graves will be calling Takeover tonight with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

