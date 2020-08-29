Minoru Suzuki won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Shingo Takagi at today's NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu.

Suzuki locked in a sleeper hold on the champion, and followed up with a gotch-style piledriver for the big win. This is Suzuki's second run with the title. Takagi held the championship for 207 days.

