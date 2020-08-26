The NJPW Summer Struggle tour continued earlier today with the opening rounds of the KOPW tournament to determine the inaugural champion. There is no physical championship belt, but a trophy will be awarded to the champion at the end of the year. The champ will defend the title throughout the rest of the year with stipulations being voted on by the fans for each match.

Today, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo, and Yujiro Takahashi in a 3-on-1 Handicap match to advance to the finals at Summer Struggle in Jingu (full card here) this Saturday. SANADA beat SHO in a Submission Match to move on. Toru Yano got the best of BUSHI in a 2-Count Pinfall Match. Finally, El Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima in a No Finisher Match to round out the Four-Way Finals on Saturday.

Below are the full results from today's show:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, and Yuji Nagata

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* El Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima (KOPW First Round - No Finisher Match)

* Toru Yano defeated BUSHI (KOPW First Round - 2-Count Pinfall Match)

* SANADA defeated SHO (KOPW First Round - Submission Match)

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo, and Yujiro Takahashi (KOPW First Round - 3-on-1 Handicap Match)

Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place this Saturday at 4 am ET / 1 am PT and features the return of English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!