This week, entertainment media outlet Deadline has reported that Major League Wrestling has signed a distribution agreement with Fubo Sports Network to air MLW's flagship series, MLW FUSION.

The show is set to broadcast weekly on the Fubo network Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET. An encore of the previous week's episode will air at 9 p.m. The deal follows the MLW's streaming distribution agreement with Digital Original Entertainment.

MLW CEO Court Bauer had teased the Fubo Sports deal on Twitter. He said, "Another day, another deal that fortifies @MLW's future. More soon!"

Bauer also spoke with Deadline commenting on the deal. He said he's excited about MLW's future with Fubo hoping it can increase their reach and popularity.

"We are proud to partner with fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting," Bauer stated. "We are excited about our future with fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership."

Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV also spoke on the streaming service's new partnership with MLW. He praised MLW for featuring "some of the best quality fighting out there."

"At a time when sports are in high demand we're thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network," Grad said. "MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on fubo Sports Network.

MLW also signed a deal with ICM Partners in January of this year. The deal included the launch of MLW Studios, which will create original scripted and non-scripted programming for the promotion.