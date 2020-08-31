New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced multiple matches for their next New Japan Road tour, starting September 3.

Newly crowned IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito is scheduled to compete on this tour. He will be teaming with Shingo, Takagi, and SANADA to battle EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado on both September 5 and 6.

As noted, the finals of the four team round robin tournament will also take place on this tour. The participants include the teams of Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI, and El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

There will also be a NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Title match that takes place on September 11. In it, the new champions, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI will defend their championships against Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and SHO.

This will be New Japan's final tour before this year's G1 Climax.