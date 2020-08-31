As noted, the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Titles were vacated by SHO after his partner, YOH, was sidelined due to an ACL tear.

In an update, SHO made an appearance at today's NJPW press conference to officially relinquish the titles. He also confirmed that YOH will likely be out of action until 2021 because of his injury.

New Japan has announced a four team round robin tournament that will determine the new IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions, which starts on September 3 during their New Japan Road tour. The teams that score the most points will have a final clash on September 11 at Korakuen Hall.

The four teams competing are as follows:

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

* Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Roppongi 3K are four-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag champs, with their most recent title reign occurring after they defeated El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori at Wrestle Kingdom 14 earlier this year. They also won the Super Jr. Tag Tournament for 3 consecutive years from 2017-2019.