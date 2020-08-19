New footage of the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida being turned into WWE ThunderDome has been revealed.

As seen above, new video from Pro Wrestling Sheet shows a brief look at how the Superstar entrances will look when ThunderDome is up and running. There's also another look at some of the almost 1,000 LED boards that are being used for the new state-of-the-art viewing experience.

Crews at The ThunderDome have been working 13-hour days since Sunday, and they expected to be done by Wednesday, today. ThunderDome will premiere on Thursday at 5:15pm ET with a special email-invite only sneak peek, which will feature a match. After that, ThunderDome will officially arrive on Friday with the SmackDown go-home edition of SummerSlam. WWE will use ThunderDome for all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events until the current Amway Center residency wraps in October.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE ThunderDome. For those who missed the earlier construction video from Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, you can see that clip below: