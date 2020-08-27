NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has not shied away from expressing his opinions about Bruce Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown. In the past, Aldis has openly criticized Prichard for WWE's declining viewership and also hit back at the WWE executive for his comments on Twitter about Aldis lacking the "IT factor."

Aldis recently insinuated that Prichard is purposely burying his wife Mickie James, who recently made a comeback to WWE. Since her return to RAW a few weeks ago, Mickie has lost her only match and has been mocked in a fake Hall of Fame induction speech given by Lana and Natalya.

During the latest episode of the Battleground Podcast, Aldis sarcastically said that Prichard was being petty and devaluing Mickie due to their personal feud.

"You're not suggesting that the executive director of a public-traded company would be so petty as to devalue one of his own assets just to get revenge over a response to a feud that he started himself, do you?" Aldis asked the host of the podcast, who echoed the views of several fans who have been critical of the way Mickie has been booked since her return to Raw.

Aldis felt that half the women's roster in WWE should be grateful to his wife, calling her a "surefire Hall of Famer and groundbreaker."

"Half [of] their women's roster basically decided they wanted to be wrestlers because of Mickie. These silly, petty tactics [by Prichard] are not going to work because fans have their own opinion and can see through the silliness.

"Nobody saw that [segment with Lana and Natalya] and thought, 'Oh, man, Mickie James is a jabroni.' They saw it for what it was. Ultimately, Mickie knows what her worth is, and can make anything work, whatever they throw at her. Unfortunately [for WWE], everybody in the world could smell that stench and realize what is going on," added Aldis.

