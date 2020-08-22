Nikki Bella is selling her $1.995 million home in Arizona, spending not quite three months in the house, according to TMZ.

Designed by Nikki herself, the house listing features: 5.5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom on a 10,000-square-foot lot inside a 16-home gated community. It's also right next door to her sister, Brie Bella, and WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan's home.

Nikki moving into her new place was a big part of this season's Total Bellas. Brie joked if they got sick of each other, they could just sell Nikki's house.

The report didn't give a specific reason for why Nikki is moving, but welcoming her son — and first child — with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, could have been influential in deciding to move.