New Japan Pro Wrestling has now closed the polls on the KOPW 2020 match stipulations. Over 170,000 votes were cast to help determine the matches Okada, Desperado, and others will compete in at Korakuen Hall this week.

In the Kazuchika Okada vs Yujiro Takahashi match, Okada was looking for a 1 vs 3 Handicap Match stipulation, while Yujiro chose a Lumberjack With Leather Belts Deathmatch. Okada ended up getting the majority of the fan vote, with 31,961 votes (56%) over Yujiro's 25,113 votes (44%).

When it came to the Toru Yano vs. BUSHI match, the former was seeking a Two Count Pinfall match. BUSHI, on the other hand, wanted to face Yano in a Five Count Ringouts match. Yano won the fan vote, with 31,499 votes (57.2%) to BUSHI's 23,531 votes (42.8%).

NJPW notes that there are no submissions, DQs or countouts in this match; the only way to win is by successfully pinning your opponent to the mat for a two count.

The final fan vote ultimately sided with Desperado. He won with his concept of a No Finishers Allowed match (42,500 votes ((68.5%)) over Kojima's idea for a Finishers Only match (19,586 votes ((31.5%)). With these rules set in place, the usage of Kojima's Lariat and Desperado's Pinche Loco will lead to a disqualification.

As previously noted, SANADA and SHO have already agreed to having a submission match. Because of this, no fan voting was included for their portion of the show.

These preliminary matches will be taking place this Wednesday, August 26 at Korakuen Hall. The winners of the first round will then face one another in a four-way match that takes place at NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu on August 29 to establish the provisional "King of Pro Wrestling Champion".