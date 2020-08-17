As previously noted, a four-way match will take place at NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu on August 29 to establish the provisional "King of Pro Wrestling Champion". To decide who will participate in said match, New Japan is holding four first round matches on August 26.

The company has now announced the stipulation choices for each of those first round matches. Through the NJPW Global Twitter page, fans can vote on their favorite stipulations to be included in the bouts. The results will then be announced next Monday, August 24.

Satoshi Kojima and El Desperado will compete in either a "finisher only" match or a "no finisher" match. Toru Yano and BUSHI will compete in either a "2-count pinfall" match or a "5 count ring out" match. Kazuchika Okada and Yujiro Takahashi will compete in either a "1 vs 3 handicap match" or a "lumberjack with leather belt death match". SHO and Sanada have both agreed to a submission match.

You can see the full card for the August 26 Summer Struggle Tour below:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado (finisher only match or a no finisher match)

* Toru Yano vs. BUSHI (2-count pinfall match or a 5 count ring out match)

* SHO vs. Sanada (Submission match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi (1 vs 3 handicap match or a lumberjack with leather belt death match)

You can cast your vote for your preferred stipulations in the tweets below:

