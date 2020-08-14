As noted yesterday morning, night eleven of NJPW's Summer Struggle Tour was cancelled just moments before showtime. This was due to one of the competitors, who remained nameless, showing fever symptoms during the pre-show COVID-19 safety measures.

New Japan Pro Wrestling took to their social media accounts earlier today to provide an update on the anonymous wrestler. The tweet states that antigen/antibody tests taken when the fever was first discovered have all shown a "negative" result.

"Antigen/antibody tests confirm "negative" in athletes with fever symptoms," New Japan's Twitter account writes (as translated by Google). "The Shizuoka Games will be held as planned on Sunday, August 16th."

This Sunday's Summer Struggle show in Twin Messe Shizuoka will feature six matches on the card, including SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada going up against Jado, Gedo, and Yujiro Takahashi in a six-man tag match. The main event will see Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito take on The Bullet Club's Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL in another six-man bout.

