NJPW Strong continued last night and featured the final match of the New Japan Cup USA in the main event. That bout saw KENTA versus David Finlay in an outstanding singles match.

You can see the full results below:

* Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest defeated The DKC and Danny Limelight

* Brody King and Flip Gordon defeated Jay White and Chase Owens

* KENTA defeated David Finlay to win the 2020 NJPW Cup USA

This win guarantees KENTA a future shot at the NJPW US Championship, currently held by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. After the match was over, KENTA was awarded a trophy and the IWGP US Title briefcase. He then called out Moxley, saying, "Where's Jon Moxley? What's he doing?".

As noted, this show was also Jay White's first time competing in action for NJPW in over six months. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was last seen teaming with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa to defeat David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma at the NJPW Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event.

During tonight's show, it was announced that starting next week at the same time, Friday at 10 EST, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be airing on the NJPW World streaming service.

You can see highlights from the matches below: