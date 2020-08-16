New Japan is about to see one of it's top stars return, as former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White is scheduled to return to action on this Friday's NJPW Strong.

As seen above, the announcement was made during this week's NJPW Finish Strong video. His opponent has yet to be announced for the match, but it's been guaranteed that White will be competing in the ring.

This comes nearly six months after his last match which saw "Switchblade" team with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa to defeat David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma at the NJPW Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event. White previously teased that his return is imminent using his social media accounts.

This week's episode of NJPW Strong will also feature the finals of the New Japan Cup USA. KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb to advance to the finals, and David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga to also claim a spot.

The winner of the New Japan Cup USA will become the #1 contender to Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Championship. Moxley has held the title since winning it at Wrestle Kingdom 14 back in January.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for highlights of this week's NJPW Strong.