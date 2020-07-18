The NJPW landscape was shaken up when Evil defected from Los Ingobernables de Japon to join Bullet Club turning on Tetsuya Naito and going on to win both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. Many fans, including founding Bullet Club member Tama Tonga have wondered who the leader of the faction is now.

Fans might possibly get that answer as current Jay White went on his Instagram Stories showing that he is on an airplane possibly to Japan from his native home New Zealand. White added in the date 7/25, which is when NJPW's Sengoku Lord event will happen with Evil defending both of his titles against IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

It was reported that Evil was placed in Bullet Club due to many of it's members living outside of Japan. Evil was chosen to be the promotion's top heel as White as been absent due to travel restrictions. White's last match was on February 22 at the Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made travel less frequent especially from country to country. However, Japan and New Zealand have reported the least number of positive cases with New Zealand going the longest without a positive case in their country. Japan has also had discussions to open travel to it's neighboring countries.

You can view the related social media posts below:

Jay White with a not-so-subtle tease? From his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/Ds8nLHKy9n — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 18, 2020