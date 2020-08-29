NJPW Strong continued last night with their Road To Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour starting up. Chase Owens versus PJ Black was the main event, and although it wasn't too long of a match, it was a solid, entertaining bout.

You can see the full results below:

* Danny Limelight defeated Jordan Clearwater

* Adrian Quest, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso defeated Clark Conners, Karl Fredericks, ACH, and TJP

* Chase Owens defeated PJ Black

Last week's NJPW Strong saw KENTA win the New Japan Cup USA tournament to become the #1 contender for Jon Moxley's IWGP US Championship. There's no word yet on when that match will be taking place.

Stay tuned for updates on the card for next Friday's NJPW Strong.